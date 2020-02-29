WALES — Oak Hill High School has announced the following students were named to its fall semester honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Seniors — High honors: Morgan Inman, Magdolyn Ryder, Angela Strout and Levi Sturtevant.
Honors: Emily Ahlberg, Justin Aldridge, Lynn Bangs IV, Deanna Bauer, Beryl Bell, Kathryn Blais, Autumn Brown, Autumn Byras, Daisy Cole, Desirae Dumais, Macie Fletcher, Bryanna Foster and Joseph Fuller.
Also, Mykayla Greenleaf, Jasmine Harris, Sierra Henderson, Max Hill, Nick Linkel, Evan Lovering, Ethan Mousseau, Julia Noel, Connor Pickett, Emily Redmun and Brianna Ridley.
Also, Garret Skehan, Nico Soucy, Kyle Stilkey, Caleb Valliere, Isaiah Veilleux, Kayla Walker and Grace Woodard.
Juniors — High honors: Autumn Chadburn, Sophie Childs, Naomi Obenhaus, Gavin Rawstron, Christian St. Hilaire and Riley Worth.
Honors: Audrey Bauer, Anna Beach, Saraphin Bechard, Spencer Berube, Taylor Bubier, Madison Chase, William Churchill, Owen Desmarais and Audrey Dillman.
Also, Brynn Emond, Alexis Ferrell, Ripley Hart, Michaella Lee Henry, Ryan Jipson II, Arianna Johnson, Samuel Lindsay, Coral Lynch, Xavier Mason, Nataliegh Moody and Tia Orr.
Also, Madison Phillips, Collin Remillard, Dominick Spencer, Braedon Stinson, Jonathan Stinson, Adelle Surette and Peighton Theriault.
Sophomores — High honors: Rachel Duguay, Paige Gonya and Kaylee Mousseau.
Honors: Jackson Arbour, Krista Barnett, Makayla Begin, Brianna Bourgoin, Gabrielle Chessie, Evan Couturier, Alison Deditch, Amara Denis, Emily Dillman, Maxwell Dorman and Madison Drew.
Also, Brianna Dumais, Silas Dumont, Dakota Earley-Dyer, Alexis Finn, Kayleigh Flaherty, Kendall Gervais, Joshua Gosselin, Michaela Goucher, Taydon Heath, Tiger Hopkins and Kyleigh Hyde.
Also, Julian Kemp, Lauren L’Heureux, Koby Lafata, Julia Lane, Marissa Morgans, Nathan Parlin, Lauren Robinson, Kyan Sands, Olivia Staggs, Cassandra Steckino, Noah Stillings, Paige Swift, Caden Thompson, Emily Willson and Elise Worth.
Freshmen — High honors: Faith Perrier.
Honors: Jamison Bergeron, Nathan Chadburn, Riley Crosby, Kyle Delano, Jordon Emerson, Chloe Fournier, Peyton Gonya, Adam Greenwood and Peyton Guay.
Also, Michael Harkins IV, Alex Hinkley, Emma Hooper, Madison Jordan, Julia Kronstrand, Hunter Lynch, Noah, Maheux, Hunter McKenzie, Julie Mooney, Logan Moore and Brianna Orr.
Also, Audrey Parlin, Maisy Pinard, Kaitlyn Purrington, Aaron Ridlon, Cole Saucier, Cooper Scott, Marissa Smith, Alexis Spencer, Joshua Spencer, Samuel Spencer, Maverick Swan, Austin Theriault, Ariana Thibeault, Mia Valliere, Ethan Vattaso and Elliott Waltz.
