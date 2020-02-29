READFIELD – Brenda Jean (Smith) Foster, 45, passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2020 at MaineGeneral Glenridge Comfort Care facility after a courageous 5 year fight with breast cancer. She was born in Lewiston on April 15, 1974 to Barbara (VanWart) Smith and William Smith.

She spent her younger years in Readfield and was educated in the Maranacook school district, starting at Readfield Elementary where she made many lifelong friends. She went on to continue at Maranacook Middle and High school where she graduated in 1992. After High school she was accepted to Bryant University in Rhode Island where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business accounting in 1996, with Honors. Right out of college she started working with Digital Equipment Corp. in their financial development program. Over the 25 years of employment she stayed with the company through changes to Compaq, Hewlett Packard, and finally Hewlett Packard Enterprise working in finance and operations.

Brenda married her high school sweetheart, Jason Foster, on Nov. 22, 1997 and together they lived in Marlborough, Mass. for 13 years where they bought a house and started their family. They decided to move their family back home to Maine in 2009 and returned to Readfield where they bought and renovated the home she grew up in. Brenda enjoyed all Maine has to offer as an avid hiker, gardener and harvester of every in season fruit available at the local garden or orchard. She enjoyed cheering on her boys as they played hockey, lacrosse or brought home a new creation from the forge.

Brenda was predeceased by her mother Barbara who lived with her for many years in Readfield and her father in Florida.

Brenda is survived by her husband Jason N. Foster, and her two sons, whom she cared for with all her heart, Nathan D; and Cameron J;, all of Readfield. Also, her brothers George Smith of Nobleboro, and Harold Smith of Monmouth; her mother-in-law Doris Brown of Readfield, her father-in-law Dan Foster and his wife Karen of New Hampshire.

Family and friends may visit from 9:00 to 11:00 on March 9, 2020 at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, where a memorial service will be held at 11:00. Burial will be at a later date in the Readfield Corner Cemetery, Church Rd., Readfield.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to MaineGeneral Health to benefit the Harold Alfond Center for Cancer Care where she received her cancer treatment or Maine General Hospice Care.

Both took such great care of Brenda all through her cancer journey and we hope her memory will inspire others to keep fighting this horrible disease

Send questions/comments to the editors.