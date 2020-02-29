FARMINGDALE – Bud Morais, 76, of Pine Street passed away in his home Feb. 26, 2020 evening due to unexpected causes.

He was born in Waterville, son of the late Rodolphe and Arleen Morais. Bud took over his parents’ business, South China Plumbing and Heating, and had multiple business dealings in the area over the years.

He was happiest with his wife of 21 years Patricia Morais, aka Snoopy. As long as the two of them were together, they were happy anywhere they went. They enjoyed taking rides on the backroads of Maine or just sitting together at home always holding hands. They spent 10 years living in Bonita Springs Fla. and moved back in 2009.

He is survived by his son Jason Morais, Jeremie and Jessica; his grandchildren Sophia, Christopher, Brady, Mathias, and Nathan.

The family would like to thank all of his friends and family he developed at Home Depot over the years.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Calumet Club, 334 West River Rd., Augusta, Tuesday, March 4, from 4-7.

