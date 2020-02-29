SKOWHEGAN – Irene Devoe, 94, of Skowhegan, passed away peacefully on Feb. 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. Irene was born in Skowhegan on Feb. 17, 1926. She was one of 11 children born to Francois and Vitaline Johnson Poirier.

Irene attended school at the Convent and graduated in 1939. Irene married her husband Harold Devoe of 71 years in 1946. They had one son Jon Devoe.

Irene worked at the Spinning & Woolen Mills and shoe shops. She retired from New Balance in 1988. She really enjoyed her retirement. In the summers, they could be found camping at Brassua and Moose River in Rockwood with her husband, Harold, and her family and friends. Irene also spent many hours working in her flower gardens. Irene walked and exercised almost every day at the Community Center since it first opened in 1990 with her many friends. She liked to be the first one there before Mickey opened. There were many daily competitive card games with her brothers, sisters and other family members.

Irene’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very special to her. Spending time with them and going to their activities was something she really enjoyed. You quite often would find her cheering them on at a ball field or court while watching them play. Irene was recently blessed with her first great-great-grandson, Owen, who she loved very much.

Irene was predeceased by her husband Harold; parents Franois and Vitaline; brothers Frank, John and Frederick and sisters Joan and Leatrice.

She is survived by her son Jon Devoe and wife Bonnie. She was very special Memere to her three granddaughters Lauri Blanchet and husband Alan, Kim Sylvester and husband Wayne, Andrea Thebarge and husband Jerrod; her five great-grandchildren Caleb Charrier and Katie Miner, Tyler Blanchet, Caitlyn Brown and husband Shawn, Rylie Blanchet and Samantha Thebarge; great-great-grandson Owen Michael Brown.

Irene is also survived by her brothers Armand Poirier, Joe Louis Poirier and wife Leona, her sisters Clara Withee, Theresa Irwin and husband Larry, and Esther Tracy; along with many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Redington-Fairview General Hospital for their compassionate care of our mom/ memere.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Calvary Cemetery in Skowhegan.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

