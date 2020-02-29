CORNVILLE/HERMON – Marjorie Jennie (Van Der Weele) Dorman, 96, formerly of Cornville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 23, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born Feb. 28, 1923 in Sheboygan, Wisc., the daughter of Quentin and Cornelia Van Der Weele.

Marjorie completed a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Education (K-8) at Calvin College. When she graduated she worked to help support her husband while he studied at Westminster Theological Seminary. She loved music, especially hymns, and played the piano for church services for over 50 years. Marjorie’s greatest joy on this earth was knowing, loving and serving her Savior. One of Marjorie’s favorite verses was Psalm 73:28 “But for me it is good to be near God; I have made the LORD GOD my refuge, that I may tell of all your works.” Marjorie memorized God’s word all her life and loved to share the gospel message with others. Marjorie was struck by the intricate beauty of God’s creation, especially flowers and birds; she had a green thumb and enjoyed taking care of her plants and flowers. She also loved keeping up with her friends and relatives with cards and letters. Her last words were, “I love you very much.”

Marjorie is survived by son Gerald Dorman and wife Joanne of Dover, Del., son Ronald Dorman and wife Araminta of Canaan, daughter Laurel Trundy and husband Eric of Brewer, son Leonard Dorman and wife Priscilla of Hermon; sister Angeline Moody; 17 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. Marjorie was predeceased by her parents; brother Julius Van Der Weele and wife Helen, brother-in-law Willis Moody.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Pilgrim Presbyterian Church, 375 Mt. Hope Ave., Bangor with Rev. Russell Hamilton presiding. A time of fellowship will follow the service. Burial and committal will take place at a later date at Fairview Cemetery, Canaan.

Arrangements by Kiley & Foley Funeral Service, 299 Union St., Bangor. Messages and memories of Marjorie may be shared at kileyandfoley.com.

For those who wish, memorial contributions

may be made to:

Penobscot Christian School Scholarship Fund

c/o Len Dorman

636 Pine Tree Rd.

Hermon, ME 04401

