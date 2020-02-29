SEAWALL – Paul (Willie) Anthony Williams, 68, died Feb. 26, 2020 quietly at home in Seawall. He was born August 9, 1951 in Augusta, the son of Edward Winfield and Jacqueline Antoinette (Rancourt) Williams.

He graduated from Hall-Dale High School in Hallowell in 1969 and joined the U.S. Navy shortly after. Paul enjoyed hunting and going to camp. He was a heavy equipment operator for S.E. MacMillan for 37 years.

Paul is survived by his wife Aimee Beth (Jellison) Williams of Southwest Harbor; sons Michael Williams and wife Brittany and Gregory Williams and wife Jillian, all of Litchfield and Christopher Blanchette of Dayton; one sister Lissa Roberts of Hallowell; grandchildren Madden, Spencer, Ayden, Abigail, Paul, Emma and Lolly; two nieces Stephanie and Kristen, and nephew Craig.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main St., Mt. Desert. Condolences may be expressed at www.jordanfernald.com

Contributions in Paul’s memory may be made to;

Southwest Harbor Historical Society

Capital Campaign

PO Box 272

Southwest Harbor, ME 04679

