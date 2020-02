SACO – Thomas Robert Bancroft, 79, of Saco, Maine died peacefully in his home on February 26, 2020.

A celebration of his life will take place at Union Church in Biddeford Maine on April 6, 2020, at 11 a.m.

To view Tom’s memorial page or share memories and offer condolences, family and friends can visit www.hopememorial.com

