SKOWHEGAN — The Somerset Career & Technical Center Program Leader Assemblies were held in February.

Students from Carrabec High School, Cornville Regional Charter School, Madison Area Memorial High School, Maine Central Institute, School Administrative District 53, Maine Academy of Natural Sciences, Marti Stevens Learning Center, Skowhegan Area High School and Upper Kennebec Valley High School attend SCTC, according to a news release from technical center.

David Dorr, the SCTC director, introduced the instructors who presented the awards. Staff and students talked about opportunities available regarding the Student Leadership, National Technical Honor Society, SkillsUSA and the Early College Program.

Students were awarded the leadership certificates based on characteristics and traits that are critical to success in the workplace.

The following students were recognized for being role models by exemplifying resourcefulness:

Certified Nursing Assistant: Sierra Corson, CHS; Leah Bussell, MCI; and Katelynn Berry, home school; Cooperative Education: Makenzie Tessier, Adam Folsom, both, SAHS; Culinary Arts: Danika Stock, MCI; and Dylan Leach, CHS; Digital Graphics: Johanna Hanlon, SAD 53; and Isabelle McLaughlin, SAHS; Early Childhood Education: Kalli Bailey, SAHS; Electrical Construction: Braden McCarty, SAHS; Job Skills: James Edgecomb, MCI; Outdoor Leadership & Skills: Conner Falardeau, and Cayden Doane, both, SAHS;

Pre-Engineering: Isaac Boucher, CHS; Residential Construction: Ben Washburn, SAHS; and Spencer Hunnewell, UKVHS.

A total of 121 students were recognized for perfect attendance for the second quarter.

