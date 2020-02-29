FARMINGTON — Mike Burns, internationally-known storyteller, will tell tales and legends of his native Ireland at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Twice Sold Tales, 155 Main St., according to a news release from the Western Order of Dedicated Storytellers.

In the event of snow, the event will be held March 13. An open mic will follow for anyone wishing to tell a story.

Burns, Irish-born, now Farmington-based, is a true keeper of the oral tradition and is known across Europe and Canada for his spellbinding performances. He grew up in a family of storytellers in the south west of Ireland and has been a teller himself since the age of 9, according to the release.

In 1997 Burns was published in an anthology of Canadian storytellers, “Ghostwise,” and in May 2003 he published a book with audio accompaniment in French, “Raconte Moi Que Tu As Vu L’Irlande.” Fluent in Gaelic, English, and French, his works have been collected in numerous publications, including “L’Eau de La Vie/The Water of Life” (Chemin des Cantons, 2009).

The storytelling guild meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of the month March through May at Twice Sold Tales, and is free and open to the public. Seasoned tellers, new tellers and listeners are always welcome; no storytelling experience necessary. Guild members are happy to mentor those who are new to storytelling.

For more information about the guild, contact Rob Lively at 645-2982 or westernmainestoryt[email protected].

To learn more, visit Western Maine Storytelling on Facebook, or westernmainestorytelling.org.

