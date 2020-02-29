I urge legislators and all Mainers to support a bill, L.D. 2094, that would restore a measure of home rule to the Passamaquoddy, Penobscot and Maliseet tribes, our good neighbors. This bill would make some much-needed improvements to the flawed Maine Indian Land Claims Settlement Act of 1980.

I was privileged to edit a tribal newspaper during the land claims negotiations, and vividly recall President Carter using an eagle feather from Old Town to sign the 1980 act. It was a compromise, and it’s now time to tweak it, just as state and federal constitutions have been improved through amendments.

When you consider the brutal treatment of Native people in Maine over the past 400 years, allowing the tribes a measure of sovereignty seems only fair and minimal compensation for the horrific history of broken treaties, land grabs and racial discrimination from non-Indians.

 

Steve Cartwright

Tenants Harbor

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles