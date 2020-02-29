There are many good choices in the upcoming Democratic presidential primary, but there is one who will be best at beating Trump and delivering on her promises, and that’s Elizabeth Warren.
She has done the work — she knows how to pay for her plans, and she knows how to execute them. If legislation is unable to get past Mitch McConnell’s tactics, she knows how to leverage the executive branch to ensure working people get much needed relief. Don’t believe me? Read one of her plans and you’ll see what I’m talking about.
One perfect example of this is how she will tackle the student debt crisis. Her plan has two parts: the first would cancel the debt of up to 42 million Americans and make two-year and four-year public colleges and vocational schools free, paid for by asking the wealthiest 75,000 families to pay a 2 percent tax on their wealth over $50 million.
The second part directs her Secretary of Education to use her existing authority to provide immediate relief to an additional 1.75 million Americans. On Day One, millions will begin to see the positive impacts of a Warren presidency.
This would stimulate the economy as millions would be able to buy homes, start families, and create businesses, rather than paying off debt. It would radically increase access to higher education, addressing sluggish trends in social mobility. It also reveals a lot about how Warren would run her administration.
Warren shows that progress and pragmatism do not have to be in conflict with one another. She will fight to ensure the most people will benefit as soon as possible. Given the dire situation of our crises, we can’t wait any longer. I’m voting for Warren because she is the only one with a plan that will work.
Jamie Dalgleish
Waldoboro
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
View from Away: A deal with the Taliban is a painful price for ending the war in Afghanistan
-
Letters to the Editor
Warren can deliver on her promises
-
Columnists
Another View: Maine physicians ask for no vote on Question 1
-
Letters to the Editor
LGBTQ+ care available in rural Maine
-
Opinion
Support bill to recognize Native rights
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.