There are many good choices in the upcoming Democratic presidential primary, but there is one who will be best at beating Trump and delivering on her promises, and that’s Elizabeth Warren.

She has done the work — she knows how to pay for her plans, and she knows how to execute them. If legislation is unable to get past Mitch McConnell’s tactics, she knows how to leverage the executive branch to ensure working people get much needed relief. Don’t believe me? Read one of her plans and you’ll see what I’m talking about.

One perfect example of this is how she will tackle the student debt crisis. Her plan has two parts: the first would cancel the debt of up to 42 million Americans and make two-year and four-year public colleges and vocational schools free, paid for by asking the wealthiest 75,000 families to pay a 2 percent tax on their wealth over $50 million.

The second part directs her Secretary of Education to use her existing authority to provide immediate relief to an additional 1.75 million Americans. On Day One, millions will begin to see the positive impacts of a Warren presidency.

This would stimulate the economy as millions would be able to buy homes, start families, and create businesses, rather than paying off debt. It would radically increase access to higher education, addressing sluggish trends in social mobility. It also reveals a lot about how Warren would run her administration.

Warren shows that progress and pragmatism do not have to be in conflict with one another. She will fight to ensure the most people will benefit as soon as possible. Given the dire situation of our crises, we can’t wait any longer. I’m voting for Warren because she is the only one with a plan that will work.

Jamie Dalgleish

Waldoboro

