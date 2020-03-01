Who owns your body? If you believe you do, then you should vote yes on Question 1. If you believe the state of Maine does, then you should vote no on 1. If I remember my American history lessons correctly, this country was based on freedom. Our founding fathers would likely lean toward voting yes.
Recently $476,000 was dropped into the vote no arena, and most (if not all) of that money came from Big Pharma. That should be setting off alarm bells in Maine voter’s brains. Big Pharma would not be handing out this money unless there was the very real possibility of getting a significant return for the investment This is clearly a Big Pharma issue.
So, the question “Who owns your body?” is the real issue here. Show the state of Maine and Big Pharma that you own your body on March 3.
Coleen Sweeney
Readfield
