FARMINGDALE — Hall-Dale Middle School has announced the following students were named to its semester 1 honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year.
Grade 8 — Summa cum laude: Zacharie Claude, Abigail Cowing, Hannah Henry and Karlie Reith.
Magna cum laude: Brooke Bernarducci, Karalyn Coro, Ashlynn Donahue, Olivia Dunham, Rishi Duvvuru, Nicholas Dyer, Olivia Gibbons, Aubrey Gilbert andRyan Glidden.
Also, Jenna Lee, Delanie MacDonald, Hayden Madore, Benjamin Nathan, Emily Seymour, Zoe Soule, Addison Stewart and Kathryn Thompson.
Cum laude: Ryan Ahearn, Abigail Bourgoin, Nicholas Brown, Zachariah Brown, Shane Bulley, Royce Chatham, Elias Holmes, Kaleb Lee, Austin Lizzotte, Breton Lucas, Paige Moore, Alexander Richmond and Bodhi Smith.
Grade 7 — Summa cum laude: Miriam Asch, Marie Benoit, Hanna Broga, Keegan Cary, Abigail Perry and Benjamin Sheaffer.
Magna cum laude: Eliot Adams, Zainab Babar, Lillian Balderas-Young, KayLynn Beaulieu, Ethan Buckmore, Josephine Clark, Violet Clark, Theo Cloutier, Cody Cobb and Dane Dixon.
Also, Henry Fisher, Miles Fleming, Ethan Fortin, Lucy Gray, Trenton Hayward, Mason Howard, Kaylyn Johnston, Ashley Kalloch, Grace Leach, Faith McDougal, Tameka McKenna-Glidden, Phoebe Middleton, Thomas Murch and Julia Nott.
Also, Lochlan O’Connor, Emma Perry, Mira Skehan, Gabrielle Sousa, Jon Stacey-Sotiriou, Madeleine Thibeault and Addison Tinkham.
Cum laude: Justin Cole, Lincoln Dawbin, Gabrielle Elliott, Jade Graham, Evan Hall, Lily Hall, Cassie Hemingway, Matthew Jernigan and Jayden Joseph.
Also, Emaleigh Little, Alexis Locke, Isabel Maldonado-Kibbin, Isaac Murphy, Jaxon Olsen, Benjamin Platt, Chase Rolfe, D’Artagnan Sage and Nikolas Worth.
Grade 6 — Summa cum laude: Fiona Brandt, Lily Drouin-Scease, Sophia Dunham, Samantha Holsten, Shae O’Connor, Hannah Pare and Sophia Reiter.
Magna cum laude: Ava Beaule, Spencer Blais, Grace Estes, Kael Gilmore, Ava Henry, Cody Hunt, Eli LeClaire, Josiah Quirino, Lillian Seymour, Makaelynn Tidwell and Jessie Willey.
Cum laude: Brady Atwater, Elijah Bonenfant, Ashley Budd, Tayshaun Cleveland, Lucas Cole, Jean-Luc Desjardins, Trever Kalloch, Michael Little, Joshua McGrath, Jonathan Ouellette, Arlo Potter, Leah Shephard, Allan Snowdeal and Liam Wilmot.
