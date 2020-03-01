MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. — Jennifer A. Hart, of Oakland, has been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Hart is a freshman in the College of Liberal Arts.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

 

