BERWICK — Hundreds of mourners gathered Sunday morning outside the Berwick fire station to mark the first anniversary of Capt. Joel Barnes’ death during a firefighting call.

Barnes, who died in a burning apartment building on March 1, 2019, was hailed as a hero by his colleagues, who turned out in force to honor his memory. Scores of firefighters in dress uniforms and white gloves saluted as a color guard marched past the fire station, headed by a bagpiper in a ceremonial kilt. An American flag flew at half-staff.

“We stand with Joel’s family to share their sorrow and ease their burdens,” Tom Wright, chairman of the Berwick Board of Selectmen, said at the opening of the ceremony. “He put his life on the line to make our lives safer.”

Raised in Old Orchard Beach, Barnes had been interested in firefighting since early childhood. He graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School and Southern Maine Community College, and then worked at South Berwick Rescue, York Ambulance and the Old Orchard Beach Fire Department, among others. At the time of his death, Barnes lived in Shapleigh.

“One thing we do need to remember is that Joel was a hero,” said Joe Chambers, chaplain for the Berwick Fire Department. “He stood up, the alarm rang and he responded.”

At 10:59 a.m. Sunday, a bell rang. It was a year, to the very minute, since the first call came in.

Fire Chief Dennis Plante recounted the circumstances that led to Barnes’ death: Firefighters arrived at the burning apartment building on Bell Street and entered at the third floor. But something went wrong, and Barnes was trapped inside.

His last act was to shield another firefighter as flames pressed in around them.

A public funeral service last March drew thousands for Barnes, who was 32. Sunday’s ceremony, held in a blustery, cold wind, drew about 300, enough to close School Street for an hour.

Plante said Barnes’ loss had touched everyone present. But it also brought the emergency workers closer together, he said.

“All of us have scars on our bodies,” he said. “But what are scars? They are wounds that have healed.”

The color guard slowly lowered the American flag flying outside the station, then folded it for presentation to Barnes’ family. Then they raised a black flag crossed by a horizontal red line – a symbol honoring firefighters lost in the line of duty. With three more tolls of the bell, Barnes’ colleagues declared his service complete.

Barnes’ family attended the ceremony, and his mother, Margaret, said she appreciated how many colleagues and community members came to pay their respects.

“I’m very grateful for the turnout,” she said. “It was a lovely service, and I’m grateful for the respect they showed to Joel.”

