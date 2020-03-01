ATERVILLE — MaineGeneral Prevention and Healthy Living in partnership with Spectrum Generations and Healthy Living for ME will offer a free workshop to help individuals with a wide range of chronic pain conditions.

Living Well with Chronic Pain will be offered March 17 through April 21. Workshops participants will meet weekly from 12:15 to 2:45 p.m. at the Muskie Community Center, 38 Gold St.

The program is ideal for people who experience a wide range of chronic, non-cancer related pain conditions. Participants in this class can learn practical tools to help develop self-management skills, as well as ways to communicate about the pain they experience, and healthy eating, with an emphasis placed on creating action plans and setting realistic, attainable goals.

For more information or to register for this free series, visit healthylivingforme.org, call 800-620-6036 or email [email protected].

