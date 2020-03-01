MEDFORD, Mass. — Maddie Hasson recorded 24 points and 10 rebounds as Bowdoin won the New England Small College Athletic Conference women’s basketball championship Sunday with a 70-60 victory over top-ranked Tufts.

The Polar Bears (25-2), with their first conference title since 2009, earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. The bracket will be announced at 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Sela Kay had 18 points and seven rebounds for Bowdoin, and Annie Maher added eight points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Erica DeCandido led Tufts (26-1) with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

CENTRAL MAINE C.C. 74, SOUTHERN MAINE C.C. 67: Kristen Huntress poured in 29 points and had eight steals as the Mustangs (26-3) edged the SeaWolves (22-7) to capture their fourth straight Yankee Small College Conference championship, in South Portland.

Natalie Thurber added 11 points and four assists, and Abby Nadeau chipped in with six points and eight rebounds.

Amanda Brett paced the SeaWolves with 17 points and seven rebounds. Grace Fontaine scored 15 points, and Bailey Whitney had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Both teams will play in the United States College Athletic Association Division II tournament, which starts Sunday in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. CMCC is the defending champion and is seeking its third national title in four years.

(1) SOUTH CAROLINA 60, (12) TEXAS A&M 52: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 20 points to lead the Gamecocks (29-1, 16-0 SEC) past the visiting Aggies (22-7, 10-6) for their school-record 23rd straight victory.

(3) OREGON 92, WASHINGTON 56: Ruthy Hebard scored 24 points and Satou Sabally added 20 as the Ducks (28-2, 17-1 Pac-12) routed the Huskies (13-16, 5-13) in Eugene, Oregon.

(4) STANFORD 55, (24) ARIZONA STATE 44: Francesca Belibi had 18 points and nine rebounds, and the Cardinal (25-5, 14-4 Pac-12) snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over the Sun Devils (20-10, 10-8) in Tempe, Arizona.

(5) LOUISVILLE 70, VIRGINIA TECH 53: Jazmine Jones scored 18 points as the Cardinals (27-3, 16-2 Atlantic Coast) beat the visiting Hokies (21-8, 11-7).

(7) MARYLAND 99, MINNESOTA 44: Taylor Mikesell scored 22 points on 6-for-8 shooting from 3-point range, leading the Terrapins (25-4, 16-2) to a rout over the Gophers (15-14, 5-13) in Minneapolis.

(8) N.C. STATE 75, VIRGINIA 64: Kayla Jones scored 16 points, Elissa Cunane had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and the Wolfpack (25-4, 14-4 Atlantic Coast) made their first 13 3-point attempts in a win over the Cavaliers (13-16, 8-10) at Charlottesville, Virginia.

(9) UCLA 77, UTAH 54: Japreece Dean had 16 points and eight assists and Michaela Onyenwere added 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Bruins (25-4, 14-4) past the Utes (13-16, 6-12) in Los Angeles.

(10) MISSISSIPPI STATE 84, MISSISSIPPI 59: Aliyah Matharu scored a career-high 24 points as the Bulldogs (25-5, 13-3 SEC) beat the Rebels (7-22, 0-16) in Oxford, Mississippi.

CALIFORNIA 55, (13) ARIZONA 54: Jaelyn Brown’s putback with 13.7 seconds remaining lifted the Bears (11-18, 3-15 Pac-12) past the Wildcats (23-6, 12-6) in Tucson, Arizona.

VANDERBILT 70, (15) KENTUCKY 64: Mariella Fasoula scored nine of her 24 points in the fourth quarter and the Commodores (14-15, 4-12 SEC) used a 15-3 run over the last 5½ minutes to upset the Wildcats (21-7, 10-6) in Nashville, Tennessee.

MARQUETTE 90, (16) DEPAUL 83: Lauren Van Kleunen scored 22 points, Selena Lott scored 20 and the Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5) defeated the Blue Demons (25-5, 15-3) in Milwaukee.

(17) OREGON STATE 73, WASHINGTON STATE 58: Mikayla Pivec scored 19 points, Destiny Slocum added 17 and the Beavers (22-8, 10-8) defeated the Cougars (11-19, 4-14) in Corvallis, Oregon.

RUTGERS 78, (18) IOWA 74: Arella Guirantes made back-to-back big plays in overtime as the Scarlet Knights (21-8, 11-6 Big Ten) defeated the Hawkeyes (23-6, 14-4) at Piscataway, New Jersey.

NOTRE DAME 70, (19) FLORIDA STATE 67: Freshman Sam Brunelle drilled a career-high seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points as the Irish (13-17, 8-10 Atlantic Coast) rallied past the Seminoles (22-7, 11-7) in Tallahassee, Florida.

(21) MISSOURI STATE 69, BRADLEY 66: Alexa Willard scored 19 points, and the Bears (24-4, 14-2 Missouri Valley) picked up the 900th win in school history by beating the Braves (20-7, 11-5) in Peoria, Illinois.

(22) INDIANA 78, MICHIGAN 60: Ali Patberg scored 16 of her 21 points in the second half to lead the Hoosiers (23-7, 13-5 Big Ten) to a win over the Wolverines (19-10, 10-8) in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Gorham’s Mackenzie Holmes added 12 points.

TEXAS TECH 87, (25) TCU 83: Lexi Gordon had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and the Red Raiders (17-10, 6-10 Big 12) survived a furious fourth-quarter rally by the Horned Frogs (20-7, 11-5) in Lubbock, Texas.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

TUFTS 102, COLBY 94: Eric Savage forced overtime with a desperation 3-pointer and finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds as the Jumbos (21-6) downed the Mules (24-3) in double overtime to win the NESCAC championship, in Medford, Massachusetts.

Luke Rogers added 25 points and 19 rebounds, and Brennan Morris scored 16 points.

Dean Weiner paced Colby with 23 points, eight rebounds and six blocks. Matt Hanna scored 21 points, and Noah Tyson had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Colby is expected to received an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III tournament. The field with be announced at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

ST. JOHN’S 91, (10) CREIGHTON: 71: Greg Williams Jr. made seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 21 points as the Red Storm (15-14, 4-12 Big East) routed the Bluejays (22-7, 11-5) in New York.

(11) LOUISVILLE 68, VIRGINIA TECH 52: Jordan Nwora had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and the Cardinals (24-6, 15-4 ACC) moved into first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a victory over the Hokies (15-14, 6-12) in Louisville, Kentucky.

STANFORD 72, (21) COLORADO 64: Bryce Wills scored 19 points, including a key layup in the final minute that helped the Cardinal (20-9, 10-7 Pac-12) beat the Buffaloes (21-9, 10-7) in Stanford, California.

(23) OHIO STATE (19), MICHIGAN 63: Duane Washington Jr. tied a career high with 20 points and the Buckeyes (20-9, 10-8 Big Ten) surged late to beat Wolverines (19-10, 10-8) at Columbus, Ohio.

(25) HOUSTON 68, CINCINNATI 55: Marcus Sasser scored 21 points, Nate Hinton had 16 and the Cougars (22-7, 12-4 American Athletic) defeated the Bearcats (18-10, 11-5) in Houston.

BASEBALL

LOUISIANA TECH 26, MAINE 3: Taylor Young went 5 for 6 with two home runs and four RBI as the Bulldogs (9-3) dominated the Black Bears (0-10) in Ruston, Louisiana.

Maine got its runs on a two-run homer by Alex McKenney in the second inning and a solo shot by Ryan Turenne in the seventh.

ST. JOHN FISHER SWEEPS ST. JOSEPH’S: Justin Graham went 3 for 3 with two runs scored in Game 1, then drove in three runs in Game 2 as the Cardinals (5-0) swept the Monks (1-3) in Auburndale, Florida, 3-1 and 9-2.

Drew Healey had two hits for St. Joseph’s in the opener. Hunter Richardson and Ben Gravel went 2 for 4 with a run scored in Game 2.

SOFTBALL

MAINE 7, COPPIN STATE 0: Brianna Neely went 2 for 3 with three RBI, and Emily Reid and Kyleigh O’Donnell combined on a four-hit shutout as the Black Bears (2-7) blanked the Eagles (0-5) in Charleston, South Carolina.

Neely also stole two bases and scored on the front end of a double steal. Shanna Scribner scored three runs.

EASTERN NAZARENE 10, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Elisabeth Schaffer tossed a two-hitter as the Lions (2-3) beat the Monks in Clermont, Florida.

Maizie Lee and Madisyn Charest got the only hits for the Monks.

LORAS 10, ST. JOSEPH’S 2: Libby Pomerleau and Megan Eagleston hit RBI singles for the Monks (0-2) in a loss to the Duhawks (2-0).

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 18, ST. JOSEPH’S 5: Keara Dwyer had four goals and an assist for the Nor’easters (1-0) in a win over the Monks (1-1) in Biddeford.

Casey Conwell and Molly Camelo scored three goals apiece for UNE, which led 12-1 at halftime.

Josie Ring tallied two goals for St. Joseph’s.

