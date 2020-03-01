Elizabeth Warren’s intelligence, grit and compassion, as well as her knowledge of law, government and the Constitution, make her the most qualified candidate running for president this year. My husband and I have followed her career for 20 years, long before she entered politics. Even before holding public office, she worked advocating for reforms like the creation of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. This agency has allowed over 29 million Americans to hold banks and big corporations accountable and has returned $12 billion to the pockets of ordinary citizens who otherwise would have lost their hard-earned money to unethical or illegal practices.

I believe government is best that governs efficiently and effectively, with transparency and accountability. While I personally support a progressive agenda I also want politicians who will work for the common good, compromising and collaborating with others on issues to move our country forward. Elizabeth Warren is the only progressive candidate persistent enough to face lobbyists and Republican intransigence in Mitch McConnell’s moribund Senate and still manage to get 15 bills passed and signed by the president, including bills that lower the cost of hearing aids, protect veterans from predatory scams, and combat the opioid crisis.

Warren knows how to work with people from a variety of backgrounds to accomplish goals that will benefit all Americans. Her grace, humor and humanity will restore dignity to the highest office in the land. She is a tireless advocate for working people and smart enough to know how to practically enact the big progressive ideas that will move our economy, environment, and government toward a fair, flourishing, and more perfect union.

Jessica Graham

Waterville

