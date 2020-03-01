Ah, March. The colloquial saying is “in like a lion, out like a lamb,” but it seems March is just rolling in quietly this year.

Temperatures on Monday will be seasonable. Nothing too interesting there, though a weak bit of energy will allow for at least some showers late Monday evening. Most in southern Maine see rain, northern Maine sees light snow.

Totals heading into Tuesday morning will only be near an inch.

The warm air takes the reigns on Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will be near 50, if not slightly above, through most of the state. I mean, just look at this temp trend for the rest of the week! Warmth will be no stranger this week.

A weak system rolls through on Wednesday. Some rain showers are likely through southern Maine, with mixing in western Maine mountains and across the County.

Again, not a huge issue, but enough that it’s worth keeping the umbrella close.

The moderating trend continues into Thursday. It’ll be a quiet day overall, with a good deal of sunshine expected.

Clouds will be on the increase Friday. This is where things get a bit more … interesting.

While temperatures on Friday still look to be mostly above average, there will be a storm over the Great Lakes with a second one off the East Coast. If the energy phases up just right, there could be a more significant storm in our area late Friday and into Saturday morning.

In other words, there’s still a chance for widespread snow in Maine heading into the first full weekend of March. We have all week to watch this system. For now, just know there’s a chance … but nothing is set in stone.

