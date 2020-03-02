Casey Abrams will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Waterville Opera House, at 1 Common St. in Waterville.

The singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and American Idol season 10 finalist has built a strong following through the years with two album releases (“Casey Abrams” and “Tales From the Gingerbread House”). Casey spent the last year touring internationally as part of the renowned collective Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox.

Abrams was born in Austin, Texas, and spent his early years in Chicago, then later moved to California to attend Idyllwild Arts Academy.

He studied classical bass, piano, improvisation, music history and participated in numerous jazz ensembles. After graduating, he then studied music at the University of Colorado at Boulder. Since American Idol, Abrams has toured with his fellow season 10 American Idol cast mates, collaborated with Haley Reinhart on the holiday classic, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” (A Top 10 iTunes video and Holiday chart debut) and recorded his debut album.

Tickets cost $22-$23.

For tickets, or more information, call 873-7000 or visit operahouse.org.

