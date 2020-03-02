AUGUSTA — MaineGeneral Health has announced that applications are being accepted for its 2020 Health Scholarship Program.

Scholarships support the education of health care professionals in the Kennebec Valley and are available to individuals pursuing degrees in a variety of health-related disciplines, according to a news release from Joy McKenna, director, marketing and communications at MaineGeneral Health.

In 2019, MaineGeneral Health and individual sponsors awarded more than $48,000 in scholarships to 57 students in the Kennebec Valley. Scholarship recipients ranged in age from 17 to 45, pursuing degrees in nursing, radiology, pharmacy, sports medicine, social work and other health care careers, according to the release.

Scholarships generally range $500 to $2,500 each.

The application deadline is Wednesday, April 1.

To learn more about MaineGeneral’s Scholarship Program and how to apply, visit mainegeneral.org/scholarships.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: