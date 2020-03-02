SKOWHEGAN — The Hartland man accused of firing multiple shots at a Waterville police officer and other law enforcement officers who pursued him in December has been indicted on 19 counts, including aggravated attempted murder, aggravated assault and reckless conduct with a firearm.

Richard Murray-Burns, 30, was shot multiple times by police Dec. 22 in Canaan after he allegedly shot at a police officer. The officer, Timothy Hinton, was shot in both arms.

Murray-Burns allegedly shot at Hinton on Main Street, between Waterville and Fairfield, and led officers on a chase that ended in Canaan.

Hinton responded to a report of shoplifting at Walmart in Waterville and stopped a vehicle on Main Street, where he was shot while still inside his cruiser. A chase ensued, and Murray-Burns was shot multiple times by police near the intersection of Routes 2 and 23.

Murray-Burns was indicted Feb. 27 by a Somerset County grand jury on 12 counts of aggravated attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of failure to stop for an officer, reckless conduct with a firearm, robbery and theft.

District Attorney Maeghan Maloney of Kennebec and Somerset counties said the case will be treated with “the serious attention that it deserves.” Murray-Burns is being held in lieu of $1 million cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned March 19.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but an indication that there is enough evidence in a case to move forward with a trial.

Other indictments handed up Thursday include:

• Mark A. Berry, 48, of Hartland, charged with one count of operating after revocation. On Sept. 10, Berry was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license after receiving notice. Berry has two prior operating after habitual offender revocation convictions, in December and May 2015.

• Lewis R. Green Jr., 56, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, charged with one count operating after revocation. On Dec. 23, Green Jr. was operating a motor vehicle in Canaan after having prior convictions for a suspended license.

• Stephanie L. Jones, 54, of Pittsfield, charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and one count of conspiracy to commit. On Oct. 22, 2019, Jones was found trafficking 6 grams of heroin and 112 grams of cocaine and admitted to conspiring.

• Ryley T. O’Brien, 22, of Winslow, charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and one count criminal forfeiture. On Aug. 14, 2019, O’Brien was found in possession of 6 grams of heroin, 6 grams of fentanyl and furnished money in exchange for the drugs.

• Shawn D. Estabrook, 40, of Waterford, charged with two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and one count of criminal operating under the influence. On Aug. 31, 2019, Estabrook was found in possession of 200 milligrams of methamphetamine and another substance that included methamphetamine. While under the influence of intoxicants, Estabrook was operating a motor vehicle in The Forks.

• Douglas Blair, 54, of Fairfield, charged with one count aggravated assault, one count domestic violence assault and one count of domestic violence terrorizing on Dec. 3, 2019.

• Clover Sue Baxter, 32, of Solon, charged with one count of aggravated assault. On Nov. 10, 2019, Baxter assaulted another person with a beer bottle in Solon. Baxter has previously been convicted of assault in 2012 and 2016.

• Alex W. Morales, 27, of Bronx, New York. charged with one count of theft by deception and one count of unlawful use of a license. On May 29, Morales took a U-Haul truck while operating with a fictitious driver’s license.

• Leroy D. Malcolm Jr., 37, of Etna, charged with one count of theft. The incident happened on May 3 and May 10, 2019, in Canaan. Malcolm Jr. was convicted of forgery and two counts of theft in 2017; burglary, three counts of theft, two counts of forgery and one count of receiving stolen property in 2013.

• Russell Raye, 34, of Cambridge, charged with three counts of criminal forfeiture, one count of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs and unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs. On Dec. 11, 2019, Raye was found to be trafficking 6 grams of fentanyl powder and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute the drugs.

• Peter A. Bragg, 53, of Pittsfield, charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs. On Feb. 2, Bragg was found trafficking heroin.

• Jeremy D. Pinkham, 39, of Kenduskeag, charged with one count of operating after revocation. On Oct. 31, 2019, Pinkham, was operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license with three prior convictions involving criminal operating under the influence.

• Christopher Lee Williams, 41, of Skowhegan, charged with one count domestic violence assault on Oct. 17, 2019. Within a 10-year period, Williams was convicted for violating a protective order, in 2010 and 2012.

