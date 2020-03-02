While national elections are certainly in the spotlight, Benton voters have the opportunity to make their voices heard locally by voting for Brandy Sloan to be our town’s next selectman.

Sloan has worked diligently in the town office for years performing the myriad of tasks that are required of the town. With both the town treasurer and the town’s most experienced selectman leaving this spring, the Benton Board of Selectmen need someone who has the training, experience and knowledge of Ms. Sloan. She knows how the town works on a day-to-day basis, how the town manages its cash flow, and how the town interacts with residents, vendors, and the state offices that oversee the town’s many services to the community.

So vote for knowledge and professionalism. Vote for training and experience. Vote for Brandy Sloan to be our town’s next selectman. She’s the right person for the job.

Voting can be done via absentee ballot now, or voting will take place on Friday, March 13, from 1-6 p.m. at the Benton Town Office.

Patrick Turlo

Benton

