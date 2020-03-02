Why doesn’t Paul LePage just stay in Florida and leave us alone. He recently touted that since Gov. Janet Mills has been in office, three Burger Kings have closed. What about the two sweet children that were killed on LePage’s watch?

We are doing just fine without him. Gov. Mills has put civility and professionalism back in the governor’s office.

Rose Johnson
Augusta

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles