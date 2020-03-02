Why doesn’t Paul LePage just stay in Florida and leave us alone. He recently touted that since Gov. Janet Mills has been in office, three Burger Kings have closed. What about the two sweet children that were killed on LePage’s watch?
We are doing just fine without him. Gov. Mills has put civility and professionalism back in the governor’s office.
Rose Johnson
Augusta
