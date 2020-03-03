BLUE HILL — Voting in Blue Hill was interrupted for about an hour Tuesday when a resident died after voting, said Selectman Vaughn Leach.

The clerks called the Maine State Police and temporarily closed the polls at the Blue Hill Town Hall while waiting for first responders and a representative of the state Medical Examiner’s Office to arrive. The death occurred around 9:45 a.m., said Leach.

The 78-year-old man was treated by medical personnel at the town hall but could not be revived, according to a statement by Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The man’s identity was not released.

Voting is traditionally held in the upstairs auditorium of the town office.

Clerks temporarily moved voting operations to the selectmen’s office but expected to move operations back to the auditorium later Tuesday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: