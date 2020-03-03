The Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel are introducing a new project called “Why We Write.” We are asking our regular letter writers to put into words why they take the time to write letters to the editor.

We want to hear why you think it’s important to write letters, what you hope to get out of writing, and why you think others should do the same. Let us know why and how you started writing to our newspapers. Tell us about some memorable feedback you received after one of your letters was published.

It is a broad topic, so feel free to address it any way you like. Letters can be up to 300 words, as usual, but don’t feel the need to use them all — sometimes, shorter is better. We‘ll print your responses during Sunshine Week, March 15-21, a time dedicated to the power of the free press.

If you would like to take part, please send your responses by Monday, March 10, to [email protected] Put “Why We Write” in the subject line.

As always, thank you for reading — and writing.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

