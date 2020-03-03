The Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel are introducing a new project called “Why We Write.” We are asking our regular letter writers to put into words why they take the time to write letters to the editor.
We want to hear why you think it’s important to write letters, what you hope to get out of writing, and why you think others should do the same. Let us know why and how you started writing to our newspapers. Tell us about some memorable feedback you received after one of your letters was published.
It is a broad topic, so feel free to address it any way you like. Letters can be up to 300 words, as usual, but don’t feel the need to use them all — sometimes, shorter is better. We‘ll print your responses during Sunshine Week, March 15-21, a time dedicated to the power of the free press.
If you would like to take part, please send your responses by Monday, March 10, to [email protected] Put “Why We Write” in the subject line.
As always, thank you for reading — and writing.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Prepare for pandemic the same way as a snowstorm
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: March 3
-
Letters to the Editor
We can do better than ‘Skowhegan Stallions’
-
Letters to the Editor
Too many youth now using tobacco
-
Maine Crime
Biddeford man charged with hate crimes set to stand trial in federal court
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.