FAIRFIELD – Our beloved Brenda D. Greenwood, 68, of Fairfield peacefully passed on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in the comforts of her home.

She was a 42-year dedicated employee of Maine General Hospital and took pride in her work. In April of 2010, she was diagnosed with multiple myeloma and given a life expectancy of five years. Brenda being the strong woman she was, defied the odds and battled the disease for almost 10 years.

Family is what she held dearest to her heart and she enjoyed spending time with them and her many friends as well as spending time at camp at Augusta West Campground.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Roger Greenwood; her son, Ryan Greenwood and his wife, Cara Greenwood; her daughter, Amanda Greenwood and her fiancé, Scott Guimont; her grandchildren, Fiona Champagne and her husband, Tatonka Champagne, Caitlin Hedman and Thomas Hedman; her sister, Kathy Brown of Oakland; and her brother, Robert Smith of Winslow; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Brenda was predeceased by her daughter, Lana; her grandparents, Basil and Winifred Trask; her mother, Leona Trask; and her sister, Carol Hartsgrove.

Services will be held at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield on Friday, March 6, with visiting hours starting at 2 p.m., with a memorial service to begin at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, Brenda asked that donations be made to the Harold Alfond Cancer Center in Augusta, where she spent quite a bit of time. The web address is give.mainegeneral.org.

