SKOWHEGAN – Linda Lou Fanjoy, 78, of Skowhegan, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Bangor, Maine.

She was born Sept. 17, 1941, in Skowhegan, the daughter of Ralph M. Corson and Lillian (Gray) Corson.

Linda graduated from Skowhegan High School.

She married Victor Fanjoy on Jan. 24, 1959, in Skowhegan, Maine, he preceded her in 2014.

Linda took great pride in her work spending many years working for Redington Fairview General Hospital initially working in the housekeeping department and she then went on to become a C.N.A.

She loved to play Bingo, embroidering, ceramics, genealogy, and she loved going on trips with her sister, Helen, they were both huge Elvis fans. Her favorite song was “Amazing Grace” sung by Elvis.

Linda was a very loving and caring person that helped many people over the years.

She is survived by her two children, Sharon Lemieux and her husband, Dana, of Skowhegan, Steve Fanjoy and his wife, Becky, of Skowhegan; her three sisters, Mary Miller of Norridgewock, Judy Mantor and her husband, Dan, of Madison, Donna Parlin and her husband, Ricky, of Mercer; seven grandchildren, Paul, Jessica, Steven, Elizabeth, Bradley, Aaron and Donnie; fourteen great-grandchildren; her brother and sisters-in-law, Kathy, Lyman, Jake, Brenda and Robert; many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her mom and dad and her sister, Helen Knowles.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Burial will be held in the spring at the Fairview Cemetery in Canaan, Maine.

Donations may be made in Linda’s memory to the ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place,

Memphis, TN 38105

