HALLOWELL – Walter R. Moody of Hallowell, died Feb. 25, 2020, at Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center, Bangor, Maine. Born in Augusta, Maine, on March 15, 1945, to Reginald J. Moody and Lorraine (Lerette) Moody Trytek, Walter grew up in Windsor and Augusta, and Mansfield, Mass. He graduated from the University of Maine, Farmington in 1969 and served as a teacher in MSAD 11, Gardiner, for 35 years.

Walter was an early advocate of experiential learning and initiated annual field trip programs at MSAD 11 bringing busloads of school children to Plymouth Plantation, Sturbridge Village, Lexington and Concord, Mass., and The Museum of Science and New England Aquarium both in Boston. For many students, these field trips were their first experience outside the State of Maine.

Walter served the local community as Supervisory Committee Chairman of Maine Education Credit Union, President of ARCH Beta Housing where he spearheaded the new Resident Center, a member of the Hallowell Planning Board, past secretary of Row House, Hallowell and a member of the Human Rights Committee at The Elizabeth Levinson Center in Bangor, Maine.

Committed to his family, Walter is remembered as a kind and loving husband, father, brother and uncle.

Walter was predeceased by his mother and father; stepfather, Joseph E. Trytek; and brother, Ronald P. Moody.

Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Mary J. (Pavone) Moody; son, Michael W. Moody of Fort Myers, Fla., daughter, Karen M. Moody of Bangor; sister, Judith Paradis of Augusta; brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Aggie Pavone of Lynchburg, Va.; nieces, Gina Clark of Calais, Maine, Tania Kitchin of Skowhegan, Maine, Michele Paradis of Augusta, and Michelle Dolley of Lynchburg, Va.; nephews, Dan Paradis of Winslow, Maine, and Darin Pavone of Nashville, Tenn.

Family and friends may visit from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant Street, Augusta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Western Avenue, Augusta. Burial will be in Hallowell Cemetery, Hallowell, Maine, at a later date.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.plummerfh.com.

Memorial donations may be made to the Elizabeth Levinson Center

Resident’s Fund at

159 Hogan Road

Bangor, ME 04401

