OAKLAND – Carol Joan (Carr) Foster passed away peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by her closest family and friends, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

She was born in Houlton on Oct. 12, 1941, the daughter of Harold and Christine Carr. Carol attended Houlton schools.

She was a short order cook; but enjoyed being a homemaker in her later years. Her favorite and most honorable job was being a Mom, Nana to all, Aunt, and friend.

Carol was loved by all who met her and will be dearly missed. Some of her favorite activities included rides to the ocean, listening to Gospel music, doing word find puzzles, and reading the newspaper. Carol also enjoyed her visits with her very best friend, Donna Gedyel.

Carol was predeceased by her parents, Harold and Christine Carr; her husband, Gerry Foster; a very special brother-in-law; sister-in-law; sister; and many special friends and family.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Keelie Morton and her husband, Scottie, and their children, Jonathan Morton and his girlfriend, Annie Willis, their second son, Nathan Morton and his girlfriend, Andra French; a daughter, Wendy Morton and her daughter, Sarah Dean, and sons, Wally and Adam Hallett, and Chris Wheaton and his wife, Erica; Carol’s son, Vaughn Foster and his girlfriend, Kelly Adams; Vaughn’s son, Dustin Foster and his girlfriend, Tehya Rancourt; a very special adopted grandson, Derek Farnsworth, and his girlfriend, Sierra Kay; as well as a special canine companion, Bandit.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at a later date.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Margaret Jackson, M.D., Beacon Hospice Care, Caire Home Healthcare, Helping Hands Home Healthcare, and a special family friend, Donna Webb.

Arrangements are by Wheeler Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 26 Church St., Oakland.

