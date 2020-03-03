WINSLOW – It is with great sadness that we announce that Dylan Jacob Willette lost his hard fought health battle with sudden organ failure on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the age of 28. In the end he was surrounded by the love and comfort of his mother, father and brother.

Dylan was born on Nov. 3, 1991 in Waterville to Jeff and Rhonda (Nutter) Willette. He attended Winslow schools and graduated from Winslow High School in 2011. There, he enjoyed studying graphic design. He then went on to perform many jobs associated with cooking, but it was his most recent one that was his favorite; Johnny’s Selected Seeds in Winslow.

Dylan’s passions were cooking, gardening, walking, video games, video chatting with friends around the world, Anime, drawing and playing musical instruments. He also enjoyed spending time with his family at the family pond, and playing basketball with his niece, nephew and cousins.

Dylan was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Richard Nutter. He is survived by his parents Jeff and Rhonda Willette; brother Kyle Willette; nephew Brody Willette and niece Addisyn Willette, each of Winslow. He is also survived by maternal grandmother, Lorraine Nutter of Belgrade, paternal grandmother Dianne Willette of Winslow, and paternal grandfather Norris Willette and his partner Pam Myrick of Winslow. With large families on both sides there are several aunts, uncles and cousins he leaves behind.

There will be no funeral services, and no in-lieu of flowers. There will be a celebration of life at a later date for family and friends when family from out of state can be here.

The family would like to thank all who have reached out and offered their sympathy and condolences.

