WATERVILLE – Evelyn Michaud Bard, 88, of Waterville, passed away peacefully on Saturday Feb. 22, 2020, surrounded by family. She was born on March 27, 1931, in Wallgrass, Maine, to Lezime and Mamie (Belanger) Michaud. Evelyn married Leonide Bard on Nov. 12, 1947, in Fort Kent, Maine. Evelyn worked for Diamond International in Oakland and retired from CF Hathaway in Waterville. Evelyn enjoyed time with her family and was always ready to cook for a crowd.

She was predeceased by her mother, father, husband and son, Leonide Bard Jr.; brothers, Camille, Emile, James and Joseph Michaud; and sisters, Emily Greishaber and Gloria Theriault. Evelyn is survived by her children: her son, David Bard and wife, Penny; her daughter, Theresa Whitcomb and partner, David Simpson; granddaughters, Jennifer Ruzzo and husband, John, of Rhode Island, Sarah King and husband, Brian, of Sidney; Amy Bard of Chesterville, Angela Hartford and husband, Darren of Sidney; great-grandchildren, Katherine and Christopher King, Cordelia and Johnny Ruzzo, Nathan Curtis, and Alyssa and Bailey Harford. She is also survived by sisters, Aldia Fucito, Lorette and husband, Fred, Marcela Pierce, and brother, Leonide Michaud and wife, Virginia, and many nieces and nephews.

We would like to thank Lakewood Continuing Care for the great care she received on her long stay there.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Evelyn’s guestbook at www.veilleuxfuneralhome.com

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, at Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 6, at 11 a.m., at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Waterville, Maine. Committal services will be held in the spring at St. Francis Cemetery in Waterville. A Service of Veilleux and Redington Funeral Home, 8 Elm St., Waterville, Maine, 04901

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northern Light Lakewood “Moonlight Bay/Annual Coastal Trip” in memory

of Evelyn Bard at

220 Kennedy Memorial Dr.

Waterville, ME 04901

