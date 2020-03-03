AUGUSTA – Patricia Bertha (Desjardin) Toulouse, 84, of Augusta, Maine, went to rest in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Henry and Bertha Desjardin.”Pat” or “Pattie”, as she was known by those that loved her best, was an outgoing, charismatic, caring, loving mom and friend who loved to dance, sing, travel, and root for the Tampa Bay Bucs. She was a God-loving, dedicated worker who was as honest as the day is long. She is survived by her brother, Garvin (Gloria) Desjardin of Clearwater, Fla., Bobby (Nancy) Desjardin of Randolph, Maine. She was preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Desjardin, of Wedowee, Ala. She took great joy in her children, Melissa Toulouse, Craig (Tori) Toulouse, Diane (Lionel) Chadwick and Lynn (Duane) Colfer. Pat made memories lasting a lifetime with her nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. Pat loved spending time with her lifelong friends: Doris, Auntie Barb, Aileen, and Ed. She shared ballgames, movies, flea marketing, traveling and pool time with them all. Pat worked for the state attorney’s office in Clearwater, Fla., as an extradition clerk until her retirement after 20-plus years of service.Viewing will be held at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, W.V., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the viewing at 7 p.m., at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Our mommie will forever be cherished, loved, and missed by all! Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.P.S. Moms new address is 1-800-HEAVEN! (Jacob Bailey)

