Polling locations across the state are opening as Mainers participate in the Super Tuesday presidential primaries and decide whether to reject a law requiring mandatory childhood vaccines.

Today marks the first time in two decades that Mainers are using a primary system to express their presidential preference. After high turnout during the 2016 presidential caucuses led to confusion and long delays in some locations, state lawmakers voted last year to join the vast majority of states that use statewide presidential primary elections.

Maine is one of 14 states participating in the Super Tuesday presidential primaries.

Maine voters will also consider Question 1, a “people’s veto” that seeks to overturn a law that requires children to be vaccinated to attend school unless they have a medical exemption.

Registered Democrats will have their choice of five candidates on Tuesday’s ballot who are still actively campaigning for the party’s nomination: Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. Tom Steyer, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race after the primary in South Carolina.

President Trump is the only Republican candidate on the primary ballot.

Because Maine has “closed primaries,” only individuals registered as Democrats or Republicans can cast ballots in their respective party contests. Unenrolled voters can join a party at the polls, as can individuals registering to vote for the first time on Election Day. But registered Democrats, Republicans or Green Independent voters cannot change their party affiliation at the polls in order to participate in another primary.

All registered voters can weigh in on Question 1, a “people’s veto” effort organized by groups opposed to a new law on mandatory childhood vaccinations.

A “yes” vote on Question 1 would overturn the law and allow parents to opt out of vaccinating their children for religious or philosophical reasons. A “no” vote would keep the law on the books, thereby requiring vaccinations before children can attend school except when a medical professional grants a medical exemption.

In Portland, voters will consider expanding ranked-choice voting to all City Council and school board races. The city has used ranked-choice voting in mayoral elections since 2011. At least 30 percent of voters who cast ballots in the previous gubernatorial election need to cast ballots on the charter amendment for it to be valid. City Clerk Katherine Jones said at least 9,982 voters need to cast a municipal ballot for it to take effect.

As of Thursday evening, 56,146 registered voters had requested absentee ballots and 37,127 of those had been returned, according to the Maine Secretary of State’s Office.

In Buxton, the town’s single polling location at town hall opened at 6 a.m. Within 20 minutes, a handful of residents had already stopped by to cast their ballots. Outside, a candidate bundled against the early morning chill collected signatures to get his name on the ballot.

Buxton Town Clerk John Myers said just over 300 residents voted by absentee ballot. He expected at least another 1,000 of the town’s 6,300 registered voters to vote on Tuesday.

“We could be surprised, it could be higher,” Myers said, noting that Question 1 is likely to bring out some people who may not otherwise have voted.

Turnout at South Portland seemed to be better than expected a couple hours after polls opened, said City Clerk Emily Scully. Some 1,400 absentee ballots had been turned in beforehand, and significant lines of voters were reported at the city’s four polling places Tuesday morning.

Voting at South Portland’s Boys & Girls Club on Broadway was “exceeding expectations” by around 9 a.m., said Phil Gaven, ward clerk for the city’s District One. Gaven said more than 260 people had voted and about 30 people were waiting in line. By 8:30 a.m. there were more than 60 people in line at South Portland Community Center, the polling place for the city’s District Three and District Four.

Since the last presidential primary in Maine was two decades ago, officials didn’t really know what kind of turnout to expect, Scully said. The turnout for the Democratic Caucus in South Portland in 2016 was 1,250, Scully said.

Fran and Jean Ouellette were among the voters casting ballots at the South Portland Community Center Tuesday morning. They were drawn to vote against Question 1.

“I’m a registered nurse,” Fran Ouellette said. “I don’t want to go backwards and put everyone in danger. And not just kids. Elderly people, too. I remember how it was. I don’t want everyone to get sick.”

The parking lot was full at the polls at Biddeford high school and a steady stream of voters came in to cast ballots Tuesday morning. City Clerk Carmen Morris said she didn’t know what kind of turnout to expect because it is the first March election in about two decades.

But after the city issued more than 1,000 early voting ballots, she guessed voter interest was high.

“Coming into today I figured it would be pretty steady,” Morris said.

Morris said some voters were still unsure about how to vote on the referendum, but media coverage in the last week may have cleared it up for many people. Biddeford ward clerks said they had to help a number of voters understand the question.

Voting was steady Tuesday morning at Brunswick Junior High School, the town’s polling place. Town Clerk Fran Smith said 1,600 absentee ballots were issued, which was high number for a primary election.

Smith said there had been a lot of voter activity in the days leading up to Election Day as well, but she hasn’t analyzed whether most are new voters or voters who might be registering with a party or switching parties.

“A lot of people are enrolling in political parties,” Smith said.

At least 40 high school students from Brunswick had enrolled prior to Tuesday.

“We hope they come back to vote,” Smith said.

Voters can find their polling place on the Maine Secretary of State’s website. Most polls in Maine open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Election results will posted on pressherald.com Tuesday night as soon as they become available.

Staff writers Eric Russell, Ray Routhier, Peter McGuire and Kelley Bouchard contributed to this story.

This story will be updated.

