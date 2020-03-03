ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The following local residents have been named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Ada Phillips, of Oakland, is in the software engineering program.

Ryan Roy, of Wilton, is in the ASL-English interpretation program.

Jasmine Ward, of Skowhegan, is in the business administration-accounting program.

Olivia Tamborini, of Readfield, is in the business administration-marketing program.

Joshua Farrin, of Pittston, is in the electrical engineering program.

Jacob Young, of Farmingdale, is in the software engineering program.

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term grade point average is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

