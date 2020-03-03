WATERVILLE — Recycled Shakespeare Company and fellow Shakespeare lovers will compete in the third annual Shakespeare Slam Competition from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the Waterville Public Library, 73 Elm St. Contestants will compete in this spoken word event, using Shakespeare’s text, according to a news release from the company.

People can participate in more than one presentation, and categories include both memorized and dramatic readings by individuals or groups. All ages are welcome and children will have their own division. School groups and theater troupes also are encouraged to participate. People can choose any work by William Shakespeare; prizes will be awarded.

All are welcome to watch the competition, refreshments will be provided.

This a free event sponsored by Recycled Shakespeare Company and the Waterville Public Library.

For more information, call or text Emily Rowden-Fournier at 314-8607, visit Recycled Shakespeare Company on Facebook, or email [email protected].

