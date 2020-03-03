WATERVILLE — Thomas College President and former Maine State Economist Laurie G. Lachance will tour the state in March for informal conversations with educators on how to grow the state in a series called “Talent on Tap: Partnering to Catalyze Maine’s Future,” according to a news release from the college.

“Maine’s governor has given us a call to action. The future of the state we love is dependent on developing our talent and unleashing the innovative potential of our people. Education is the key to making this happen,” said Lachance, according to the release. “I invite you to join me for an informal conversation on how we, as educators, work together to bring each young adult to their greatest potential.”

High school administrators, guidance counselors, teachers and other educators are invited to drop in for an informal conversation at one or all of our events throughout the state.

The following events are scheduled from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Waterville Brewing Company, 10 Water St., Suite 111, in Waterville on Wednesday, March 11; The Pub at Baxter, 120 Mill St., in Lewiston on Thursday, March 12; Mason’s Brewery, 15 Hardy St., in Brewer on Monday, March 16; Rising Tide Brewery, 103 Fox St., in Portland on Wednesday, March 18; and York Beach Beer Company, 33 Railroad Ave., in York on Thursday, March 19.

To register, visit thomas.edu/ontap.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 859-1101.

