WATERVILLE — Youth Art Month, Common Street Arts’ March Exhibition, will spotlight area youth art “A Journey Through Art” opening reception from 4:30 t0o 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Waterville Creates!, 10 Water St.

The exhibit honors the art teachers in central Maine while celebrating the work of aspiring youth artists in grades K-12 from 17 participating schools.

Participating schools include: Albert S. Hall School, Canaan Elementary School, Carrabec High School, George J. Mitchell School, Glen Stratton Learning Center, Kennebec Montessori School, Madison Elementary School, Madison Junior High School, Maine Academy of Natural Sciences, Messalonskee High School, Messalonskee Middle School, Mount Merici Academy, North Elementary School, Warsaw Middle School, Waterville Alternative High School, Winslow High School and Winslow Junior High School.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Each Saturday, Common Street Arts will host a series of free programs that explore the themes of travel, culture and human creativity.

Arts Around the World will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Chace Community Forum on Main St.

Participants can explore art throughout the world and become inspired by artists from different countries. Members from the Colby College International Club and Colby Museum of Art will assist in art-making projects and discuss art from various countries throughout the world.

Kids Art Yoga has been scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Common Street Arts. Stephanie Pinnette will lead a youth yoga class. Participants can create unique poses inspired by artwork in the exhibition.

Family Game Café will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. in the gallery. Those who attend can explore board games that bring us on journeys, from the more recent Settlers of Catan to the old school Oregon Trail.

Music from Around the World is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the gallery. Musicians from Snow Pond Center for the Arts will introduce participants to instruments from around the world. Families are invited to create art as they listen to music.

For a complete list of the scheduled projects and programs, visit commonstreetarts.org.

