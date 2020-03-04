BANGOR — The following students have been named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at Husson University.
Nicholas R. Grard, of Albion, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.
Lacey Lynn Clark, of Anson, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Psychology (dual degree) program.
Zackery S. Phinney, of Augusta, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Physical Education program.
Elias A. Younes, of Augusta, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Management/Master of Business Administration program.
Morgan Danielle Roy, of Augusta, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.
Jordan S. Belanger, of Augusta, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Tyler J. Bartlett, of Belfast, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program.
Nicholas Andrew Pelletier, of Bingham, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in Video Production program.
Brooklynn Grace Belanger, of Chelsea, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.
Leann Elizabeth Wright, of Chelsea, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.
Alexis N. LaVerdiere, of Fairfield, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Reagan A. Parlin, of Fairfield, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Hattie M. Hubbard, of Hartland, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Kimberly G. Seitz, of Jay, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Biology/Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
HaiLee J. Perkins, of Jay, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Allison M. Ingalls, of Madison, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Shane S. Mallory, of Manchester, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Accounting/Master of Business Administration program.
Nathaniel T. Illingworth, of Monroe, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
Mariah L. Ross, of Monroe, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.
Michael A. Morales, of Mount Vernon, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Erin K. Bonenfant, of Mount Vernon, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science program.
Shaylin B. Gilchrist, of Norridgewock, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Samantha Dawn Champagne, of Oakland, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.
Abbey Lane Prescott, of Oakland, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Jacob Errol Dexter, of Oakland, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in Audio Engineering program.
Chase T. Warren, of Oakland, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Sara L. Edgecomb, of Pittsfield, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.
Alex P. Bertrand, of Pittsfield, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Physical Education program.
Nicholas Pooler, of Pittston, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health program.
Benjamin James Stevens, of Randolph, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing program.
Morgan Samantha Veilleux, of Sidney, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s undeclared program.
Spencer R. Salley, of Smithfield, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Physical Education program.
Kendra Lynn Wormell, of South China, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Management program.
Leanna Prime, of South China, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Teresa Dalpe, of Unity, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Alycia M. Lyon, of Vassalboro, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Jericah Lynn Saucier, of Waterville, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.
Mackenzie N. St. Pierre, of Waterville, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.
Gigi Lai, of Waterville, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.
Amber Ridlon, of Wayne, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Kaleb R. Caron, of West Gardiner, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management program.
Samantha Lynn Pomerleau, of Winslow, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Madison Rose Moore, of Winthrop, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.
Emily Jean St. Pierre, of Winthrop, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.
Natasha Renae Lavigne, of Winthrop, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.
Students make the dean’s list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.60 to 3.79 during the period.
