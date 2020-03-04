BANGOR — The following students have been named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at Husson University.

Nicholas R. Grard, of Albion, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Lacey Lynn Clark, of Anson, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice/Psychology (dual degree) program.

Zackery S. Phinney, of Augusta, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Physical Education program.

Elias A. Younes, of Augusta, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Management/Master of Business Administration program.

Morgan Danielle Roy, of Augusta, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Jordan S. Belanger, of Augusta, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Tyler J. Bartlett, of Belfast, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program.

Nicholas Andrew Pelletier, of Bingham, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in Video Production program.

Brooklynn Grace Belanger, of Chelsea, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

Leann Elizabeth Wright, of Chelsea, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

Alexis N. LaVerdiere, of Fairfield, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Reagan A. Parlin, of Fairfield, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Hattie M. Hubbard, of Hartland, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Studies/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Kimberly G. Seitz, of Jay, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Biology/Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

HaiLee J. Perkins, of Jay, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Allison M. Ingalls, of Madison, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Shane S. Mallory, of Manchester, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Accounting/Master of Business Administration program.

Nathaniel T. Illingworth, of Monroe, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Mariah L. Ross, of Monroe, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

Michael A. Morales, of Mount Vernon, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Erin K. Bonenfant, of Mount Vernon, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science program.

Shaylin B. Gilchrist, of Norridgewock, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Samantha Dawn Champagne, of Oakland, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Abbey Lane Prescott, of Oakland, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Jacob Errol Dexter, of Oakland, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in Audio Engineering program.

Chase T. Warren, of Oakland, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Sara L. Edgecomb, of Pittsfield, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

Alex P. Bertrand, of Pittsfield, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Physical Education program.

Nicholas Pooler, of Pittston, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health program.

Benjamin James Stevens, of Randolph, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing program.

Morgan Samantha Veilleux, of Sidney, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s undeclared program.

Spencer R. Salley, of Smithfield, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Physical Education program.

Kendra Lynn Wormell, of South China, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Management program.

Leanna Prime, of South China, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Teresa Dalpe, of Unity, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Alycia M. Lyon, of Vassalboro, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Jericah Lynn Saucier, of Waterville, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education program.

Mackenzie N. St. Pierre, of Waterville, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences program.

Gigi Lai, of Waterville, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Amber Ridlon, of Wayne, a senior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Kaleb R. Caron, of West Gardiner, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management program.

Samantha Lynn Pomerleau, of Winslow, a junior, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Madison Rose Moore, of Winthrop, a sophomore, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences/Doctor of Pharmacy program.

Emily Jean St. Pierre, of Winthrop, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration and Public Health/Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program.

Natasha Renae Lavigne, of Winthrop, a freshman, is enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Students make the dean’s list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.60 to 3.79 during the period.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: