SKOWHEGAN — Two pickup trucks were involved in an accident Wednesday morning at the intersection of North Avenue and High Street.
Skowhegan police Officer Isaac Wacome said that a Ford F-150 was traveling south on North Avenue when the driver ran through a red light and sideswiped a red Nissan Frontier that was heading east on High Street around 11:25 a.m.
No serious injuries were reported, but the intersection was partially blocked off for about 45 minutes as crews cleaned up the scene.
Redington-Fairview Emergency Medical Services and the Skowhegan Fire Department also responded to the call.
