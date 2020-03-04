SKOWHEGAN — Two pickup trucks were involved in an accident Wednesday morning at the intersection of North Avenue and High Street.

Skowhegan police Officer Isaac Wacome said that a Ford F-150 was traveling south on North Avenue when the driver ran through a red light and sideswiped a red Nissan Frontier that was heading east on High Street around 11:25 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported, but the intersection was partially blocked off for about 45 minutes as crews cleaned up the scene.

Redington-Fairview Emergency Medical Services and the Skowhegan Fire Department also responded to the call.

