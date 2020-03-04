GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A Tennessee college student was killed when she fell out of a window of a moving vehicle in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, officials said.
A statement from the National Park Service says Maiah Reilich-Godino, 18, of Eddington, Maine, was a passenger in a 2011 Jeep Patriot on Tuesday night.
The statement said Reilich-Godino fell from the vehicle when the roof rack she was pulling up on disconnected from the roof.
Reilich-Godino died as a result of her injuries. Neither the driver nor the other passenger in the car was hurt, officials said.
The accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday on the Foothills Parkway near mile marker 13 on the Tennessee side of the park, which straddles the North Carolina border.
Reilich-Godino was a student at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Crime
Newport man pleads not guilty to charge of murder in death of wife
-
UMaine Sports
College hockey: Depth this season helps UMaine turn corner in Hockey East
-
Local & State
Maine referendum on CMP electric corridor has enough signatures to make the ballot
-
Local & State
Late morning crash blocks intersection in Skowhegan
-
Local & State
China Select Board race decided by one vote