FAIRFIELD – Diane Mattson, 72, passed away at the Alfond Center for Health in Augusta on March 1, 2020. Diane was born on March 5, 1947 the daughter of Donald and Dorothy Landry.

Diane worked and retired as a dispatcher for the Pine Tree Cab Company. Diane enjoyed playing Beano at the Winslow VFW. She spent a lot of time watching the birds at the bird feeders she had set up on her lawn. Diane also enjoyed opening her home to her family during the holidays.

Diane is survived by her significant other, Michael Sturtevant of Fairfield; her brother, Richard Landry and wife Valerie of Augusta; cousin, Mike Williams and wife Bonnie of Waterville; special buddy, Raphael; and several other cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at www.gallantfh.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous