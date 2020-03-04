VASSALBORO – John T. Bullen, 58, passed away Feb. 25, 2020 at his home in Vassalboro. He was born Feb. 10, 1962 in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of Robert V. and Maryann T. (Wysokowski) Bullen. After moving to Maine in 1972 with his family, John attended Carl B. Lord Elementary School and Winslow High School, where he was a member of the wrestling team. After graduating, he began a career in the construction business in York, where he worked for more than 20 years as a carpenter.John will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his generosity, and his willingness to help others. He was a avid fisherman and a huge fan of the Denver Broncos football team.He is survived by his son, Myles; brothers, Robert and Vincent.In accordance with John’s wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation hours. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

