LEWISTON – Libby Belanger, 87, formerly of Fayette, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Marshwood Center in Lewiston.

He was born in Eagle Lake on Jan. 27, 1933, the son of Adelard and Rose (Valincourt) Belanger.

Libby attended Eagle Lake schools and had worked with his father as a woodsman and a logger.

In 1957 he married Joan Dufour and they moved to Augusta, where he later worked at area shoe shops until his health declined.

Libby enjoyed watching wrestling, the Patriots and the Red Sox. He also enjoyed playing Bingo.

The family wishes to give special thanks to Androscoggin Hospice and the staff at Marshwood Center for the excellent care Libby received.

He was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Marceline Walton, five brothers, Hampy, Blackie, Joey, Wallace and O’Neil Belanger.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joan Belanger; two daughters, Darlene Michaud and her husband Conrad of Manchester, Lisa Nadeau and her husband Daniel of Belgrade; a brother, Leopold Belaqnger of Randolph, a sister, Angeline Belanger of Burlington; four grandchildren, Shawn Michaud and his partner Rebecca of Manchester, Tiffany Wood and her husband John of Whitefield, Derek Michaud and his partner Yvonne of West Gardiner, and Thomas Nadeau of Belgrade; a great-grandson, Finley Wood of Whitefield; also several nieces and nephews.

A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Augusta. Spring burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the

American Lung

Association of Maine

122 State Street

Augusta, ME 04330

