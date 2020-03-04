HALLOWELL – Linda S. Gilson, a long-time resident of Hallowell passed Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the age of 76 at Gray Birch Rehabilitation center in Augusta.

She was born in Augusta on May 20, 1943, the daughter of Cedric Lyle and Barbara Graves Shepherd and graduated from Hallowell High School, class of 1961.

She married Feb. 3, 1962, to James H. Gilson of Gardiner. She worked for the State of Maine for the majority of her professional career and retired in 2001 as the Director of Financial/Professional Services with more than 33 years of service.

Following in her mother’s footsteps, she was a former trustee and president of the Hubbard Free Library and a lifetime member of the Friends of the Hubbard Free Library. Her passion for the local library started early when she ran her own library for local kids out of the room over her parents’ garage in her pre-teen years. She also spent much of her retired life volunteering her time to the Town of Hallowell as Planning Board Chair, Ward Clerk and recently as a board member of Hallowell’s Centennial Burial Ground Association. In addition she was a board member of Arch Beta’s board of directors and the Row House.

Linda loved being around friends and family and spending quiet times with a book. She enjoyed history and travel both locally and abroad. And as those who had the chance to travel with her knew…she didn’t need a map. She also spent many hours in her gardens, watching birds and wildlife, and picking fresh green beans in the summer to her grandkids delight.

She was preceded by her parents, Cedric Lyle and Barbara Graves Shepherd; sister Gail L. Shepherd and sister-in-law, Katherine Shepherd.

Linda is survived by her husband, James H. Gilson; two children, Gary J. Gilson and wife Deborah of Huntersville, N.C. and Gregory R. Gilson and wife Michelle of Hopkinton, Mass.; her two grandchildren, Teagan and Carter Gilson of Hopkinton, Mass.; a brother, Stephen S. Shepherd of Hallowell; nephews, Dennis S. Shepherd and wife Emily of Gainesville, Fla., Ronald S. Shepard and wife Sue of Charlotte, N.C., Terry J. Shepherd and wife Brenda of Pittston; and many cousins and longtime friends, both near and far.

A celebration of life and memorial service will be held on her birthday, May 20, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. at Knowlton and Hewins Funeral Home, One Church St., Augusta. We encourage family and friends to join us prior to the service from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in her name to the

Hubbard Free Library

115 Second Street

Hallowell, ME 04347

(207) 622-6582

