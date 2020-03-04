EAST WATERBORO – Our beloved matriarch, Ruth H. Holmes, formally of Shawmut, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020. Ruth was the daughter of Raymond and Nettie Holt. She graduated from Clinton High School.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Capt. Arthur Holmes; her beloved granddaughter, Stacy; her sister, Marjorie and husband Harvey McGuire, and their daughter, Diana Seaward; and her two sons-in-law, Frank Tarazewich and Don Bornstein.

Remembered with great love by her daughters, Judith Tarazewich of East Waterboro, Sue Bornstein of Sun City Center, Fla.; and grandchildren, Kelly Tarazewich MacFadyen and husband Dan of Greenville, Eric Bornstein and wife Kelly of Apollo Beach, Fla., Andrew Bornstein and wife Shannon of Apollo Beach, Fla., Jennifer Bornstein Mancino and husband Joseph of Manalapan, N.J., Christopher Tarazewich and partner Ashley Whittaker of Waterboro; and great-grandchildren, Trevor McVey, Troy McVey, Carly Kittering, Summer Bornstein, Connor Bornstein, Trajdan MacFadyen, Brooke Bornstein, Hannah Tarazewich, Alex Mancino, Stacy Mancino and Rosina Tarazewich; nephew, Paul McGuire; and many cousins.

To view more of her full obituary and to share on line condolences, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com.

The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

