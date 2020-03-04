MADISON – Wayne L. Dodge, 83, of Skowhegan passed away Saturday Feb. 29, 2020 in Madison. He was born Aug. 25, 1936 in China, the son of Luther L. and Iva (Turner) Dodge. Wayne was educated in China area schools.

He married Edith Cochran. Most of his life was spent working on a farm. Wayne loved to go dancing, singing, and being in the church choir and music, in general. He also enjoyed to the fairs in the summer and going to family cookouts.

He is survived by his brother, Jimmy Dodge of Augusta, his sister, June Poulin of Randolph; his girlfriend, Avis Collins of Skowhegan; three stepchildren, Ralph Collins of Athens, Mary Lessard of Athens, Roberta Lessard of St. Albans; several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and his wife, Edith Cochran Dodge.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Deer Hill Cemetery in China.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Maplecrest Nursing Home staff and Hospice Home care for all wonderful care they provided to Wayne and his family. The family would also like to thank Myrtle and Crystal Avery for the time, care and support they provided during this difficult time for the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine.

Donations may be made in Wayne’s memory to the

Somerset Humane Society

P.O. Box 453

Skowhegan, ME 04976

