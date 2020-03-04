After 30 years of making people laugh as a stand-up comic, actor, best-selling author and radio host, Artie Lange will bring his comedy to The State

Theatre, at 609 Congress St., in Portland, at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6.

Lange began his career in the comedy clubs of New York City, where he helped to create the popular sketch comedy group Live On Tape, after writing and performing with other troupes,

including Midnight Madness and The Improvables. His breakout work with Live On Tape landed him his debut television role as one of the original series regulars on FOX’s “Mad TV.”

Following “Mad TV,” Lange became a regular on Norm McDonald’s “The Norm Show.”

In 2001 Artie returned to his home state of New Jersey where he became a beloved regular on “The Howard Stern Show” for many years. During that time Artie also was featured in the films “Old School,” “Elf” and starred in “Artie Lange’s Beer League.” His first memoir, “Too Fat To Fish” was also written during this time and became a New York Times bestseller. After his departure from “The Howard Stern Show,” he continued in radio both with The Artie Lange Show and later on The Anthony Cumia Show all the while continuing to tour as a stand-up

comedian.

In 2015, Lange returned to television with guest appearances on “The Jim Gaffigan Show” followed by the HBO comedy series “Crashing.”

Tickets start at $30 in advance. For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com.

