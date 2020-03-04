WATERVILLE — The Waterville City Council voted unanimously Wednesday night to award a $658,458 contract to Vaughn Thibodeau & Sons of Bangor to do paving upgrades on Carroll, North and Middle streets, as well as Industrial Park and Shores roads.

The contract total includes a 10% contingency of $59,860. Funds for the project will come from the city’s 2019-20 capital improvement program’s annual maintenance account and the 2019-20 general purpose bond. Work is expected to start this spring and summer. The part of North Street to be paved is from West Street to Main Street.

In other matters Wednesday, the council honored resident Scott McAdoo with the 2020 Spirit of America Volunteer of the Year Award. Council Chairman Erik Thomas read aloud a council proclamation that says McAdoo has devoted many hours to helping community organizations.

“He has been a very important member of the South End Neighborhood Association for 17 years and has been a volunteer extraordinaire on so many different projects,” Thomas said, reading the proclamation aloud.

McAdoo recently was named president of Kennebec Messalonskee Trails, on whose board he has served for two years. He also has volunteered for the Parade of Lights and Kringleville more than 10 years and for more than 19 years volunteered for the regional Fourth of July celebration, according to the proclamation. He also volunteered for Harvest Fest for about 15 years.

“Scott has also served on the board of directors of the Waterville Community Land Trust and (as) a member of the building committee,” Thomas said. “In that role, Scott provides valuable insight to help guide their work. In addition, whenever there is a task to be done, regardless of how difficult it is, they can depend on Scott to volunteer. They are grateful that despite his many civic commitments, Scott has remained involved with the land trust.”

McAdoo received a standing ovation Wednesday after Thomas read the proclamation.

Also Wednesday, the council took the first of two votes needed to amend the zoning ordinance to allow People’s Salon & Spa on Temple Street to move to the former Redington Funeral Home property at 3, 5 and 7 Park St. The vote was 6-0. Councilor Flavia Oliveira, D-Ward 2, was absent from the meeting.

William Dangler, who owns the salon, requested the zone change from Residential-D to Contract Zoned District Commercial-A.

The council took a second, final vote to approve a municipal-state agreement to reconstruct Trafton Road as part of a $4.3 million project. As part of the pact, the city will make $500,000 in payments to the Maine Department of Transportation. The council took a first vote Feb. 18 to approve the agreement. Wednesday’s vote was unanimous.

Councilors voted 6-0 to amend the zoning ordinance to allow solar farms in the Airport Industrial. Prior to that vote, they voted 5-1 to approve an amendment by Councilor Rick Foss, R-Ward 5, to strike the Rural Residential zone from the amendment, with Councilor Claude Francke, D-Ward 6, dissenting.

Councilors also took a second vote to spend up to $47,000 to replace a police cruiser that was destroyed when it was struck by bullets in December after a traffic stop. The funds will come from an insurance settlement of $22,000 and $25,000 in surplus. The vote was 6-0.

Wednesday’s meeting was held at the Mid-Day Cafe at Mid-Maine Technical Center off Messalonskee Avenue, as its regular location, the Chace Community Forum on Main Street, was not available.

Mayor Nick Isgro recognized City Clerk Patti Dubois and her staff for the work they did for the primary elections Tuesday where voter turnout was heavy.

“I know you guys were working hard,” he said. “Thank you. You made it through a very stressful situation. You always do.”

Dubois praised and acknowledged her staff for its hard work.

“It’s a grueling job,” she said. “I don’t know why they keep coming back, and they do.”

Dubois said the last voter to cast a ballot did so at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

“It was challenging, but the sun rose this morning,” she said, to applause from the room.

