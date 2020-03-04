An elderly woman has died from injuries she received last week after a fire broke out in her room at an assisted-living facility in Gorham, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Lynda Muccino, 84, died Wednesday at Maine Medical Center in Portland, where she had been hospitalized since the fire occurred Friday night at the Gorham House.

She was being treated for burns and smoke inhalation. Investigators determined that the fire was started by a table lamp that fell on a bed.

Michelle Belhumeur, the executive director of the facility, said an alarm sounded around 10:30 p.m. Friday, triggered by a smoke detector in Muccino’s bedroom. She said the 170 residents and staff all evacuated safely and followed the facility’s plan for dealing with a fire.

The fire was confined to Muccino’s bedroom, she said, and the state Fire Marshal’s Office has told her that the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

“There’s a lot of sadness here today,” Belhumeur said Wednesday. Belhumeur said she did not want to comment further about the incident.

The Gorham Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the fire.

This is the fifth fire-related death this year in Maine, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

This story will be updated.

